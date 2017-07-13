Related Program: 
Fri 8:30 | Compass Radio: Getting Past Homeless And Unemployed

Few of us are equipped to understand the challenges of mental illness. 

And that's why we hear the voices of people struggling with mental health in our monthly segment "Compass Radio." 

It is co-produced by Compass House in Medford, a center that functions on the clubhouse model of mental health care. 

Compass House residents talk about issues in their lives, including homelessness and unemployment, in recordings made at the house. 

And Bryce Harding and Elizabeth Hazlewood join us in studio to add details.  
 

