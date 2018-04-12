Fri 8:30 | Compass Radio For April

If you break a leg or come down with a disease that confines you to bed, people generally know what to do. But that's physical illness.

Mental illness presents a different set of challenges in diagnosis and treatment. All of the members of Southern Oregon Compass House in Medford learned this firsthand.

Once a month, we visit with clubhouse members and staffers to explore issues in mental illness, issues we're often hearing about for the first time.

Compass Radio returns with a new story of overcoming mental illness.

