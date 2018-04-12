Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Compass Radio For April

By , & 1 hour ago
  • socompasshouse.org

If you break a leg or come down with a disease that confines you to bed, people generally know what to do.  But that's physical illness. 

Mental illness presents a different set of challenges in diagnosis and treatment.  All of the members of Southern Oregon Compass House in Medford learned this firsthand. 

Once a month, we visit with clubhouse members and staffers to explore issues in mental illness, issues we're often hearing about for the first time. 

Compass Radio returns with a new story of overcoming mental illness.  
 

Compass Radio

Related Content

Compass Radio: The Problem With A Wrong Diagnosis

By , & Mar 8, 2018
socompasshouse.org

Mental illness is a problem, period.  But the problems are compounded by not knowing what KIND of mental illness a person is dealing with. 

The wrong diagnosis can send a person down a long trail of difficulties, incorrect treatments, and wrong medications. 

We hear a firsthand account of NOT getting a correct diagnosis from a member of Compass House in Medford, in this month's edition of Compass Radio. 