Southern Oregon University has been recognized for five straight years as one of the country's Top 25 LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges and Universities.

Programs to ensure the inclusion of LGBTQ+ students abound. And they include an upcoming session combining LGBTQ+ issues with leadership programs, “The Audacity: A Queer Leadership Experience.”

Thomas Arce is the coordinator of the Queer Resource Center at SOU; he's our guest.