Fri 8:30 AM | The Animals We Pet... And The Ones We Eat

When it comes to which animals we eat, and which ones we pet: every culture is different. Horse meat is an hors d'oeuvre in Belgium.

People in the U.S. eat a lot of cows, though they're sacred beasts to many in India. And in parts of Asia, dogs are fare game. So often the issue is not WHICH animals end up on the plates, but HOW they are procured and killed. Advocates for dogs caught up in the Thailand meat trade say the dogs can be stolen and tortured.

The Southern Oregon Humane Society is involved in an international partnership to save pups from that fate, and bring them to the Rogue Valley for adoption. Executive Director Karen Evans joins with details.