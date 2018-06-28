Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | What "Smart Meters" Are Supposed To Do

By , & 7 minutes ago
  • Public Domain

Smart phones are extremely common now, and nobody seems to have a problem with them.  But smart meters?  That's a different story completely. 

Pacific Power's announced plans to convert Oregon residential customers to smart meters--devices that deliver power usage information through a wireless network--have met with vocal opposition. 

Members of the public have expressed concerns about the meters and what they are capable of doing, both in tracking power usage and in emitted radiation. 

Christina Kruger from Pacific Power visits to explain the workings.  
 

Tags: 
electricity

Related Content

Humboldt Looks At Options For Locally-Produced Power

By Michael Joyce May 3, 2016
Creative Commons

Humboldt County, California is wrestling with a choice of energy futures.  Until recently, one-third of the county’s energy production came from burning woody biomass to make electricity.

But economic factors have led to local biomass power plants closing. This, as Humboldt is trying to join other California counties in taking over its own energy rates and using more locally-sourced power.

In this second of two stories, we look at Humboldt’s plan to buy energy via an organization called a Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA.

Lane CC Professor Debunks "Chemtrails"

By & Emily Cureton Oct 20, 2016
alanallos/wikimedia

You can complain about the weather, but you can't do anything about it. 

But in the minds of some people, the weather is changed by planes flying across the sky, spewing chemicals in "chemtrails."  To most of the population, they're just contrails. 

That's the way Paul Ruscher sees them; he's the Dean of Science at Lane Community College.  And he'll be debunking "chemtrails" in a talk at LCC on Wednesday (October 26). 