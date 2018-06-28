Fri 8 AM | What "Smart Meters" Are Supposed To Do

Smart phones are extremely common now, and nobody seems to have a problem with them. But smart meters? That's a different story completely.

Pacific Power's announced plans to convert Oregon residential customers to smart meters--devices that deliver power usage information through a wireless network--have met with vocal opposition.

Members of the public have expressed concerns about the meters and what they are capable of doing, both in tracking power usage and in emitted radiation.

Christina Kruger from Pacific Power visits to explain the workings.

