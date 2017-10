Maybe the big infrastructure bill President Trump promised has not emerged. But specific projects are getting approved, including in our region.

The city of Weed has some money coming from the federal government, $2.4 Million for improvements in and around the South Weed Interchange.

How much of an effect can working on one interchange have on the local economy? The city says up to 80 jobs.

City Manager Ron Stock and Tonya Dowse from the Siskiyou Economic Development Council explain.