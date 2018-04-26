Fri 8 AM | Siskiyou Singers Present Concert Of Spirituals

Related Program: 
Siskiyou Singers Present Concert Of Spirituals

By , & 2 hours ago
  siskiyousingers.org

They may be beautiful, but they came from ugly circumstances.  Spirituals are, at heart, songs from slavery in America. 

And Ashland-based Siskiyou Singers present a program of them in two concerts this weekend, "Who’ll Be a Witness: The Power of the American Spiritual." 

Performances Saturday and Sunday will be narrated by Eileen Guenther, who wrote In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals

Dr. Guenther visits, along with Siskiyou Singers Music Director Mark Reppert and soloist Millicent Scarlett. 

music

