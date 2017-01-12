Fri 8 AM | Rogue Valley Takes Electric Bus For A Spin

Public transportation already gets credit for reducing emissions by getting people out of their cars.

Just imagine how much more emissions are reduced by an electric bus.

Eugene's Lane Transit already committed to buying electric busses; now Rogue Valley agencies are getting to kick the tires, with endorsement from groups like Southern Oregon Climate Action Now and the Southern Oregon Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Association (SOHEVA).

An electric bus from Complete Coach Works spent the week working in Ashland, Medford, and Grants Pass.

Reps from Complete Coach and the SOHEVA join us.

