Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Rogue Valley Takes Electric Bus For A Spin

By & 45 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Public transportation already gets credit for reducing emissions by getting people out of their cars. 

Credit Complete Coach Works

Just imagine how much more emissions are reduced by an electric bus. 

Eugene's Lane Transit already committed to buying electric busses; now Rogue Valley agencies are getting to kick the tires, with endorsement from groups like Southern Oregon Climate Action Now and the Southern Oregon Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Association (SOHEVA)

An electric bus from Complete Coach Works spent the week working in Ashland, Medford, and Grants Pass. 

Reps from Complete Coach and the SOHEVA join us.  
    

Tags: 
electric vehicles

Related Content

Powering The Next Electric Cars

By & Jan 26, 2016
Penguin Books

All-electric cars are getting increasingly popular, but they still have their limits.  If you wanted to drive non-stop from Medford to Portland, your all-electric car would run out of juice before you hit Portland city limits. 

So what's needed is the NEXT generation of lithium-ion battery... the battery that would hold enough power for a whole day's driving. 

Journalist and energy writer Steve LeVine witnessed the quest for that next generation, a process he shares in his book The Powerhouse.

Celebrating The "Electric Highway"

By & Jun 27, 2016
Public Domain/Wikimedia

Electric car owners can zip up Interstate Five from fast charger to fast charger in Oregon and Washington, thanks to the creation of the West Coast Electric Highway

California is getting ready to join the party, with funding identified for charging stations along I-5 and highway 99.  Work on the California end could be approved in July by the California Energy Commission

This gives us a chance to check in with the people in charge of the chargers (sorry), to hear how much use the system is getting. 