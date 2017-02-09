Fri 8 AM | Planned Parenthood, In The Crosshairs Again

What does Planned Parenthood mean to you? We put that question to thousands of people in Southern Oregon and Northern California this week through a social media survey.

Their answers got personal, even as the question is steeped in politics. Last week Republicans in Congress renewed efforts to zero out federal support for the organization.

Planned Parenthood provides health services to people with minimal or no health insurance.

We hear from those who've been inside a PP clinic about why they went, and the care they recieved.

Shannon Rio is a Nurse Practitioner who provides that care. She joins us, along with Riah Sadafy and Kendall Bartley from the Women's Resource Center at Southern Oregon University.

We hear voices from our survey as well.

