Crater Lake would just not be the same without that big blue lake.

Would it be very different without the big whitebark pine trees? There's a chance we could find out, because the trees appear to be under great stress, from insect infestation, tree diseases, and climate change.

Sean Smith at the Klamath Inventory and Monitoring Network has been keeping an eye on the fate of the trees for several years now.

He gives us an overview of the challenges and prospects.