The criminal justice and mental health systems have become intertwined in America, with many people who need mental health services ending up in jail instead.

Mendocino County provides a good example; its psychiatric hospital closed nearly two decades ago.

But voters passed Measure B in the November election, putting local money into mental health services. Sheriff Tom Allman was a booster of the effort, and happily watched it pass.

He visits to tell us how the plan will unfold.