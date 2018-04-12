Fri 8 AM | Making Music For The Movies

The wide-eyed man walks down the hallway to a particular door. What awaits behind it? Is the music happy and carefree, or tense, with the sound of low string notes?

See, music plays a huge part in movies... we depend upon the music to give a context beyond what our eyes can see. And our region is home to several people who have composed music for the big screen.

Joby Talbot, Tessa Brinckman, and Terry Longshore are among them, and they'll speak about the craft at a session at this weekend's Ashland Independent Film Festival.

They visit the Exchange in advance, and the cellos tell us it'll be a tense session.