Fri 8 AM | First Friday Arts For Pumpkin Spice Month

  • Alexander Tutunov appears in "A Gershwin Spectacular" on October 15th in Medford.
    Southern Oregon University

October is here, as you might have guessed from the appearance of pumpkins and halloween decorations. 

And on the first day of the month, we roll out our First Friday Arts segment.  It's a celebration of the arts in all of their forms... music, dance, painting, sculpture, theater... you name it. 

And you make the segment by calling 800-838-3760 with information about arts events coming to your town in October.  There's no guest other than our callers. 

Take the opportunity to tell the region about the events coming to stages and galleries near you.
 

