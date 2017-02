It was just three weeks ago that the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists advanced the "Doomsday Clock" to two-and-a-half minutes to midnight, the highest threat of nuclear war perceived since the heart of the Cold War.

The Ploughshares Fund, which works to eliminate nuclear weapons, shares the concern of the scientists.

Fund president Joseph Cirincione speaks in Eugene this weekend (Feb. 26) about nuclear policy in the age of Trump.

He visits The Exchange with a preview.