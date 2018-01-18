Fri 8 AM | Campaign Forms To Spruce Up Crater Lake Facilities

Crater Lake may be Oregon's crown jewel, but the state's only national park needs some love. Like many national parks, Crater Lake has not received enough money to keep up with maintenance.

And a combination of harsh winters and heavy use keeps up the pressure on park facilities.

A campaign to fix up the park has major boosters in Medford.

Bill Thorndike is president of the Crater Lake National Park Trust and Brad Hicks is the president of the Chamber of Medford/Jackson County.

They are our guests.

