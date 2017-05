Our entire region is prone to landslides, and the chances are higher in the rainy coastal areas. Case in point: Last Chance Grade, on US 101 in Del Norte County.

The road sits on an active landslide, and road crews are constantly working to shore it up and keep it from collapsing.

Plans are in the works to move the road to a safer area, but money and environmental laws are keeping the progress slow.

Project managers Sebastian Cohen and Casey Poff visit with an update on the project.