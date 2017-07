The wildlife refuges of the Klamath Basin are great places to see (and hear) birds in great numbers.

But the numbers would be even greater with an additional ingredient: water.

Status as a wildlife refuge not only does not guarantee an allocation of water, the refuges are used as farmland in some areas.

Jes Burns from our EarthFix unit investigated the situation for a series of reports (here's part one).

She joins us in the studio for the airing of all three reports, with a debrief at the end.