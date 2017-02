Jackson County is that rarest of Oregon counties, the only one that has banned the growing of genetically modified (GMO) crops.

It took a vote by the people and action by the legislature to make it happen.

Now anti-GMO farmers and their supporters want the legislature to allow more GMO-free zones.

House bill 2469 is the mechanism; anti-GMO campaigner Elise Higley is firmly behind it.

She and State Representative Pam Marsh of Ashland are our guests.