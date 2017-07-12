Former Brazilian President Lula Convicted Of Corruption, Sentenced To Prison

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.

Still, Lula — as he's commonly known — has long denied the charges and plans to appeal the conviction. He will remain free as long as that appeals process unfolds.

As Reuters reports, Judge Sergio Moro found the popular politician guilty of taking more than $1 million in bribes from an engineering firm.

The marquee conviction is just the latest development in a massive corruption probe known as Operation Car Wash, which has also shaken the tenure of Brazil's current president, Michel Temer. The deeply unpopular sitting president has been slapped with formal corruption charges of his own after allegedly accepting millions of dollars in bribes from a Brazilian meatpacking corporation.

Despite the scandal, Lula has retained a high level of popularity since leaving office roughly six years ago after two terms. But Bloomberg notes that Wednesday's conviction is likely to complicate the left-wing politician's hopes of returning to power.

"Over the past few months he has consolidated his position in opinion polls as the front-runner for the presidential race," the media outlet reports, "but he will become ineligible if his sentence is upheld on appeal."

