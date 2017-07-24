Fewer Than 40 Percent Of Oregon, Washington Residents Positive Of Trump

Solid majorities in Oregon and Washington negatively rate President Donald Trump's job performance, according to the Gallup polling organization.

In Oregon, 38 percent rate Trump positively, compared to 56 percent who give him negative marks. In Washington, the president fares slightly worse, with 36 percent giving a thumbs up and 59 percent in opposition.

These findings were part of a 50-state analysis released by Gallup Monday of Trump's job performance. The polling data finds that Oregon and Washington are among 17 states where fewer than 40 percent of adults give Trump positive marks.

Conversely, Trump's approval is above 50 percent in just as many states, demonstrating the sharp geographical divide between supporters and opponents of the president.

Overall, 40 percent of American adults gave him a positive job rating and 54 percent reacted negatively. The margin of error for the national results was 1 percentage point.

Gallup said most of the state polls had a margin of error of about 4 percentage points.

The survey data is drawn from interviews Gallup conducted in the first six months of the year with 80,000 adults. The analysis provides more of a general feel for Trump's popularity in the first months of his term rather than a snapshot of opinion in any particular week.

Gallup noted that the survey data largely followed the Democratic-Republican divide in the electorate. Trump does best in the midsection of the country and in some southern states while criticism is most pronounced on the West Coast and in the Northeast.

Gallup noted that Trump's approval ratings are in the low 40s in three Rust Belt states that proved crucial to his election: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

