Federal Health Care Premiums Drop For Oregonians With Subsidies

Oregonians who bought insurance at HealthCare.gov this year and qualified for a subsidy have an average net premium of $138 per month. That's a reduction from last year.

It's not a massive reduction, just $9 a month, but any kind of price reduction in health care is unusual.

It’s good news, said Elizabeth Cronen with the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

“Now that people are able to really appreciate how much these subsidies can save them, I really hope they’ll go and see if they qualify before making any assumption about their scenario,” Cronen said.

About 74 percent of the people who sign up at HealthCare.gov get some form of subsidy. Qualification depends largely on a person's household income.

But the situation is very different for people who don’t get a subsidy. They’re seeing an average premium increase of $65 each month.

“There’s a real tale of two categories here," said Cameron Smith, the director of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

"People without financial assistance face rising premiums, and those who qualify for help are largely insulated from the hikes, or even enjoying a price drop,” Smith said.

Smith said the subsidies can make a difference for people, but the market should be stabilized for everyone.

“One approach , a reinsurance program that helps moderate the increases that high claims can trigger, is already under way,” Smith pointed out.

At $101 a month, Lake County has the smallest average premium after subsidy. Columbia County has the largest at about $175.

The HealthCare.gov enrollment data were released this week by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

