Featured Works - May 2017

Featured Works for May – First Concert

(*Indicates May birthday)

May 1 M Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral

May 2 T Alessandro Scarlatti*: Sinfonia No. 12

May 3 W Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio in G major

May 4 T Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo

May 5 F Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata

May 8 M George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks

May 9 T Adolph von Henselt*: Études de Salon

May 10 W Jean-Marie Leclair*: Sonata in A major

May 11 T William Grant Still*: Ennanga

May 12 F Johann Baptist Vanhal*: Symphony in G major

May 15 M Claudio Monteverdi*: Lamento d’Arianna

May 16 T Joan Tower: Concerto for Orchestra

May 17 W Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in E minor

May 18 T Karl Goldmark*: Overture from Prometheus Bound

May 19 F Gabriel Fauré: Cello Sonata in G minor

May 22 M Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien

May 23 T Edmund Rubbra*: Improvisations on Pieces by Giles Farnaby

May 24 W Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12

May 25 T Léo Delibes: Suite from Coppélia

May 26 F Simon Mayr: Sextet

May 29 M Eric Wolfgang von Korngold*: Much Ado About Nothing

May 30 T Andrea Luchesi: Concerto in F major

May 31 W Marin Marais*: Suite in C major

Featured Works for May – Siskiyou Music Hall

(*Indicates May birthday)

May 1 M Hugo Alfven*: Symphony No. 3

May 2 T Ludwig August LeBrun*: Oboe Concerto No. 6

May 3 W Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B flat major, “Archduke”

May 4 T Emil Nikolaus von Reznicek*: Symphony No. 2, “Ironic”

May 5 F Johannes Brahms*: Concerto for Violin & Cello

May 8 M Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky*: Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian”

May 9 T Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 1

May 10 W Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39

May 11 T Gabriel Fauré*: Piano Quartet in G minor

May 12 F Giovanni Battista Viotti*: Violin Concerto No. 23

May 15 M Lars-Erik Larsson: God in Disguise

May 16 T Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 2

May 17 W Don Gillis: Portrait of a Frontier Town

May 18 T Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2

May 19 F Aaron Copland: Rodeo

May 22 M Richard Wagner*: “Tristan und Isolde” Symphonic Synthesis

May 23 T Ignaz Moscheles*: Piano Concerto No. 2

May 24 W Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 4

May 25 T Ernest Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano & String Quartet

May 26 F Joachim Raff*: Symphony No. 10, “In Autumn”

May 29 M Isaac Albéniz*: Selections from Iberia

May 30 T Henry Litolff: Trio in D minor

May 31 W Anton Rubinstein: Eroica Fantasia