FBI Arrested Father Of Las Vegas Shooter In Oregon In 1978

The father of the man suspected of carrying out the Las Vegas mass shooting was arrested in Oregon in 1978 after appearing on the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The brother of Stephen Craig Paddock — the suspected shooter in the worst mass shooting in modern American history — said Monday that their father was Benjamin Hoskins Paddock.

FBI and court records show that the elder Paddock was a wanted fugitive who was the 302nd person to appear on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Paddock was wanted by the FBI for escaping from federal prison in West Texas in 1969. Federal agents described him as a con man who was "psychopathic."

After fleeing prison, Paddock traveled to Oregon and set up a bingo parlor in Springfield called the Bingo Center.

FBI agents descended on the parlor "suddenly and without any warning" in 1978 to arrest Paddock, according to a court filing.

According to the Register-Guard, Paddock was paroled in 1979 and eventually returned to Oregon.

The Eugene newspaper reports that in 1987 Oregon's attorney general "charged Paddock with racketeering related to his bingo business and fraud for an illegal business he ran rolling back car odometers."

Paddock died in 1998.

