Eugene-Area Horse Rescue Threatens Closure Without Public Support

The founders of a non-profit horse rescue organization near Eugene recently sent a plea to the public for help. They say they will be forced to close their stable doors without donor support for abandoned, abused and neglected horses.

Jane and David Kelly started Oregon Horse Rescue five years ago on their 70-acre farm west of Eugene. They have saved more than 100 horses with all kinds of ailments.

David Kelly:

“We have taken in horses that are literally skin and bones. We currently have four blind horses,” says Kelly. “If a horse has cancer, we take them up to the large animal hospital at OSU.”

There are currently 40 horses at OHR and they are expensive to care for. Grain and hay cost nearly $65,000 annually. Because most of their equine residents are old or medically compromised, Kelly says veterinary bills are extensive.

The couple says each year they have covered about 90% of the operating expenses but they can’t keep it up. Kelly says, horse adoptions and financial contributions could help Oregon Horse Rescue stay open. Otherwise, it will close on March 1st.



