Emergency Declared At Hanford Nuclear Site In Washington After Tunnel Collapse

The federal government declared an emergency Tuesday at the Hanford nuclear site in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel collapsed. The tunnel contained rail cars full of nuclear waste.

The U.S. Department of Energy in Richland, Washington, activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26 a.m. Pacific time. The center was activated after an alert was issued about concerns of contaminated soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility on the Hanford site.

A Washington Department of Ecology spokesman said there was apparently no release of radiation and no workers had been injured.

Hanford sits next to the Columbia River. It was one of the original Manhattan Project sites. Its nine nuclear reactors irradiated uranium fuel rods. That created plutonium, which was extracted with chemicals, processed and shipped to weapons factories. Each step produced radioactive waste. Hanford is the nation’s largest nuclear cleanup site, with 56 million gallons of radioactive waste sitting in old, leaky underground tanks

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

