After a long-running effort to sell it, it looks like the Elliott State Forest along Oregon’s southern coast will remain in public hands after all. At a meeting of the state’s State Land Board this week, the governor and two other officials chose to cancel the sale of the forest to a Native American tribe and a timber company.

EarthFix reporter Cassandra Profita was there, and she speaks with JPR’s Liam Moriarty about what happened.