Eclipse Travelers Advised to Check Hotel Reservations

The Oregon Attorney General’s office is asking people to double check their accommodations for the eclipse this August to make sure hotels haven’t canceled or increased the price of reservations.

The State Department of Justice has already received complaints about 12 different hotels in Oregon that have either canceled visitors’ reservations or double or triple their prices after the reservations had been made. Spokesperson Kristina Edmunson says the Department of Justice has issued a letter to all hotels within a 90 mile range of the eclipse path.

“In that letter we basically said if you have canceled a hotel reservation for a consumer that you either need to give that hotel room back to the consumer or pay $500 to the consumer if it’s not possible to give that hotel reservation back,” says Edmunson.

Additionally, hotels could be fined up to $25,000 for each cancelation or price increase. Visitors who encounter problems with their reservations should call the Department of Justice’s consumer hotline at (877) 877-9392 or by filing a complaint online.

