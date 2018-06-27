East Pittsburgh Police Officer Charged With Homicide In Shooting Of Antwon Rose

An East Pittsburgh police officer has been charged with criminal homicide over last week's shooting death of a 17-year-old who was fleeing a traffic stop.

Michael Rosfeld, 3o, has been on administrative leave since the June 19 shooting, which has sparked days of demonstrations in the Pittsburgh area.

Rosfeld was arrested and charged on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Antwon Rose Jr. was shot three times as he ran from the car that police had just pulled over in the Pittsburgh suburb last Tuesday.

Police said Rose was unarmed but two guns were recovered from the car he was riding in, which was suspected to have been involved in an earlier shooting.

A video of the incident was captured by a witness; it has been viewed around 150,000 times on Facebook.

In the week since the shooting, hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of the Pittsburgh area demanding the Allegheny County District Attorney file charges against Rosfeld.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for Rose's funeral service Monday at Pittsburgh's Woodland Hills Intermediate School, reports WESA.

A preliminary hearing in Rosfeld's case is scheduled for July 6.

