Earth Day Approaches: Share Your Event

It may not have the cachet of December 25th, but April 22nd is a well-known date: Earth Day

Concern about the environment led to the first observance in 1970, and the date (and the concern) have been remembered ever since. 

Many ceremonies and activities will mark Earth Day in the region, and we will throw open the phone lines to allow people to boost their events, much like our First Friday Arts segment. 

So listeners can call 800-838-3760 to share news of Earth Day happenings across the region. 

Feel free to listen or contribute.  

 

Thu 8 AM | Earth Day I: Mount Shasta Celebrates

"For a _____, every day is Earth Day."  You've probably seen signs and stickers, with a variety of things in that blank space (logger? conservationist? human?). 

While it's not technically true that every day is Earth Day, we will spend parts of two days on the Exchange talking about it. 

There's the region-wide "all-call" for Friday at 8 AM (800-838-3760), but we'll also focus on one event in particular. 

The organizers of the Mount Shasta Community Earth Day Celebration have big plans for Earth Day on Sunday. 