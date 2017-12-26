Don't Assume Portland Will Thaw Quickly After Snowy, Icy Christmas

Many parts of the Portland metro area are seeing a slow melt Tuesday after two frozen days.

Andy Bryant, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, says predicting when the ice will be gone is not simple.

“Don’t assume that just because you hear a forecast one day that it’s a closed book. As many people know, when we’re dealing with these tricky winter weather conditions, forecasts can change and get updated," he said. "One day we’re saying it’ll be rain, and when we update that forecast maybe we’ve gotten a mix of precipitation conditions.”

Bryant says it’s important to monitor the latest forecast and to check road conditions if you plan on traveling. He says the areas closest to the Columbia River Gorge are always the coldest when it comes to the Portland area.

But there is good news: The New Year is expected to bring new weather to the region. Bryant says as the week progresses, residents can expect temperatures that are more typical for the region for this time of year— with highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid-30s.

“And just a little bit of rain off and on for the weekend, into New Year’s Day. It doesn’t look like we’ll be dealing with hazardous weather conditions and driving conditions on New Year’s Eve like we were dealing with on Christmas Eve.”

Bryant adds that the forecast is tricky to make, given the changing conditions and mixed precipitation.

