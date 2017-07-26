DJ Sessions: From Jaco Pastorius To Ahmad Jamal

Bass guitarist Jaco Pastorius made a name for himself during his short and troubled life.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson and KCRW jazz DJ Bo Leibowitz listen back to a 1982 performance that is being reissued. We also hear music from the longtime American jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, among others.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
Jaco Pastorius, “Reza/Giant Steps”
Bill Cunliffe, “Blame it On My Youth” (written by Oscar Levant)
Linda May Han Oh, “Walk Against Wind”
Louis Hayes, “Ecaroh”
Ahmad Jamal, “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”
