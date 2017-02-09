A detainee at one of Australia's offshore camps is on a hunger strike and near death

It's strange to be messaging with someone in a detention camp in a remote corner of the South Pacific who's slowing dying. But that's exactly what I've been doing.

The person I message with is on the 10th day of a hunger strike, as of Feb. 9, and weighs about 104 pounds. He's an asylum-seeker from Iran and goes by his cartoonist pen name: Eaten Fish. He has been in detention for three-and-a-half years now, and he's losing hope.

In one message, he tells me the story behind his name: "I'm like a fish bone," he wrote. "Gotten from the sea. Eaten and thrown away for so long."

After leaving Iran, traveling overland to Indonesia, and boarding a smuggler's boat, Eaten Fish had the bad luck of landing on an Australian island in August 2013. That was just one month after Australia started banning entry to any asylum-seekers arriving by boat. He was put on a plane and taken to an offshore detention camp on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea. He's been there ever since.

Manus Island, just south of the equator, is about as remote as you can get. It's small, poor and sparsely settled. Eaten Fish is in a detention camp there with about 800 other men in the remnants of a former World War II naval base. Douglas MacArthur spent time there. Australia pays Papua New Guinea to host the camp and contracts with outside companies to provide guards, meals and other services.

The New York Times' Roger Cohen traveled to Manus Island last year to report on the camp. He tried for months to get a journalist's visa, but finally gave up and traveled there on a tourist visa.

"Holding people in complete limbo for three-and-a-half years is a terrible thing to do. They are mentally crippled. They don't really believe in anything anymore," he says.

Cohen says the camp at Manus Island is surrounded by barbed wire. The accomodations are a mix of pre-fab containers and tents. He didn't meet Eaten Fish, but he did speak to several other men from the camp who have also been there for more than three years.

"They've seen one of the refugees was killed. Another has died through negligence. At least a quarter of them are suffering from various forms of depression," Cohen says. The camp was supposed to be a processing center for asylum claims — not a long-term detention facility — but most of the men there have never been processed. Australia is holding to its strict "no boats" policy of preventing any asylum-seeker who arrived by boat to ever settle in the country. But Cohen thinks Australia should make an exception for these men, and the women and children in Australia's other offshore detention camp on the island nation of Nauru.

The detainees from both of Australia's offshore camps, numbering about 1,250, were to be settled in the United States under an agreement struck between the Obama adminstration and the Australian government of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. But President Donald Trump's recent comments that the plan is a "dumb deal" suggest that might not happen.

Australian cartoonist Andrew Marlston, known by his pen name First Dog on the Moon, has kept in touch with Eaten Fish for the past two years through messaging apps and the occasional phone call. He advocates for Eaten Fish to be brought to Australia for medical help. He also helps Eaten Fish with his cartooning and acts as a sounding board. "Admittedly, it was a bit hard to talk about cartooning because he was indefinitely detained in what is pretty much a tropical gulag, with no real hope of being sent somewhere where he could get on with his life," Marlston says.

As I'm talking to Marlston, he gets a message from Eaten Fish: "Nobody understands my pain. How can I decribe it?"

Eaten Fish suffers from various physical and psychiatric maladies. He says he's been harassed and sexually assaulted during his years of detention. In a message he said: "People [taking] advantage of me because of the female style I have."

On Feb. 5, day six of Eaten Fish's hunger strike, Cartoonists Rights Network International, a human rights group, issued a statement from its executive director. It read: "It is with profound alarm and sadness that we learn our friend and colleague, winner of last year’s Courage in Editorial Cartooning Award Eaten Fish, currently held in an Australian refugee rendition camp in Papua New Guinea has decided to undertake a hunger strike. He is a man who has given up hope, cannot struggle any longer, cannot face the future that is being forced on him, and would rather die than submit to the indignities of further inhuman treatment."

Papua New Guinea's patience with the arrangement is in fact wearing thin. Last April, its Supreme Court ruled that Australia's detention of asylum-seekers there violated Papua New Guinea's constitution.

Separately, the United Nations Special Rapportuer on Torture found that the harsh conditions at the Manus Island detention camp constitute human rights violations.

In an email addressing the case of Eaten Fish, a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Immigration and Border Protection said: "The Department does not comment on an individual's medical circumstances. Appropriate medical care is available at the Manus regional processing center including a mental health clinic currently staffed by psychologists, counsellors and a psychiatrist."

Eight months ago, officials at the camp moved Eaten Fish to a special compound to protect him from harassment. In a message, Eaten Fish told me he has guards and a camera monitoring him at all times, even when he goes to the bathroom.

For company, Eaten Fish relies on his smart phone. "He has a Facebook page and an Instagram account," says Marlston. "This is what's so weird about the world now. You can be in a tropical death camp, being slowly driven insane, but they still allow them access to Facebook and the internet.

In October, Papua New Guinea rejected Eaten Fish's refugee claim. He's been told he must return to Iran. His supporters say he was too ill to take part in the assessment interviews and that he would be in danger if he returns to Iran.

My latest message from Eaten Fish says this: "I only want to be somewhere safe. I want to have [the] right to feel safe when I walk on the street."

I'm going to keep messaging him and hope I keep hearing back.

Save Eaten Fish is a group that's advocating on behalf of Eaten Fish and is providing updates on his condition.





From PRI's The World ©2016 PRI