Democrats Test The Waters In Walden's Congressional District

Democrats not only intend to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, they’re lining up to do it.

With 309 days remaining until primary elections are held in Oregon, Bend communications consultant Chris Van Dyke visited Pendleton Monday while he considers a run against the longtime incumbent.

The self-described “lifelong Democrat” met with the Umatilla County Democratic Party at Pendleton City Hall Monday, telling the nearly 40 people assembled for the meeting that he was traveling Oregon’s second congressional district to listen to residents and gauge whether there’s a path to victory.

Van Dyke introduced himself to the audience, touching on his stints as the Marion County district attorney, an executive for Nike and Patagonia and a senior vice president with the World Wildlife Fund. He also fielded questions from the crowd, who not only asked him about his positions on health care, immigration and gun control but also pressed him on the nuts and bolts of how he would finance and run his campaign.

