Demand For California Wine Hit An All-Time High In 2016

California wine sales just in the U.S. have climbed almost 5 percent over last year with sales of $34 billion.

According to the Wine Institute, the growth trend is being driven by population, up by 12 percent over the last decade.

Stuart Spencer with the Lodi Winegrape Commission says a new generation of wine consumers is also boosting sales.

“What’s really driving it now is this very large millennial generation that has taken to wine much more so than any previous generation before them,” Spencer says.

San Joaquin County is the largest winegrape growing region in the state.

The Wine Institute report also shows that California wines above 10 dollars are showing more growth than less expensive wines.

