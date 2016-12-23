Related Program: 
Dec. 26 | Holiday Specials

It IS December 26th, but it's also the day most people get off work to observe Christmas.  And so we clear out the office and replace the Exchange with some holiday specials.

At 8:00: Marketplace Tech's “Codebreaker Solstice” tackles our mixed feelings about tech with a sense of humor, a sense of awe, and a sense of holiday cheer. 

At 9:00: Just before the Christmas bills arrive, The Marketplace Weekend team looks at where the holidays meet money.

Host Lizzie O'Leary is joined by some of American Public Media's biggest names to explore that intersection, tell some stories, and help you financially navigate the holiday season.

Dec. 23 | Holiday Specials

By & Dec 22, 2016
Exchange staff willingly surrender their air time on this holiday weekend, yielding to a few programs to set the Christmas mood:

8 AM/PM: Selected Shorts: Christmas Guests.  Guest host Robert Sean Leonard celebrates the season with three holiday stories.

9am/pm: Selected Shorts: Ho, Ho, Huh?
Guest host Jane Kaczmarek presents four Christmas-themed works to bring you comfort, joy, and a little sass.