Dec. 26 | Holiday Specials

It IS December 26th, but it's also the day most people get off work to observe Christmas. And so we clear out the office and replace the Exchange with some holiday specials.

At 8:00: Marketplace Tech's “Codebreaker Solstice” tackles our mixed feelings about tech with a sense of humor, a sense of awe, and a sense of holiday cheer.

At 9:00: Just before the Christmas bills arrive, The Marketplace Weekend team looks at where the holidays meet money.

Host Lizzie O'Leary is joined by some of American Public Media's biggest names to explore that intersection, tell some stories, and help you financially navigate the holiday season.