Exchange staff willingly surrender their air time on this holiday weekend, yielding to a few programs to set the Christmas mood:

8 AM/PM: Selected Shorts: Christmas Guests. Guest host Robert Sean Leonard celebrates the season with three holiday stories.

9am/pm: Selected Shorts: Ho, Ho, Huh?

Guest host Jane Kaczmarek presents four Christmas-themed works to bring you comfort, joy, and a little sass.

Enjoy with holiday wishes from all of us at JPR.