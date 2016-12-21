Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Compass Radio: Making Ends Meet

By & & Bryce Harding Dec 21, 2016
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Finding the way to mental health is no simple feat for many people.

Credit socompasshouse.org

With Compass Radio, we hear directly from members of the Compass House in Medford, which provides services and a community for people with a history of mental illness.

Compass Radio is a series about what it's like to meet the challenges of mental illness, and this month we focus on money issues, and how some Medford residents make financial ends meet with very little income.

The series is co-produced by the Exchange and Bryce Harding of Compass House.  
 

Tags: 
Compass House
mental health
Compass Radio

Related Content

Compass House Clients Share Stories Of Mental Illness

By & Nov 8, 2016
socompasshouse.org

We know more about the brain than ever before, and we are more aware than ever before about what happens to many people with mental illness in our society. 

But can the knowledge help us treat people, reduce jail populations, and get some homeless people off the streets? 

Residents of Compass House in Medford share their stories of living with mental illness, while the facility's staff joins us in the studio to talk about their mission. 

Clubhouses And Sanctuaries For Mental Patients

By & Dec 11, 2015
Wikimedia

Mass shootings this year raised once again the question of mental health care in our country.  Maybe all the people who need it do not get it, but innovations are being applied. 

Medford's Compass House uses the "clubhouse" model of rehabilitation, allowing multiple mental patients to take charge of their lives. 

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center has been moving into the "sanctuary" system, which takes note of trauma in a patient's past. 

Both programs are recent beneficiaries of grants to continue and expand their work. 

A Tiny House Village For The Homeless Arises In Southern Oregon

By Dec 19, 2016
Liam Moriarty/JPR

Progress has been made in recent years in decreasing homelessness, especially among veterans. But the spiraling cost of housing still leaves many people with few affordable options.

Now, inspired by the success of similar projects in the Pacific Northwest, a group in Medford is  building a tiny-house village that offers hope of breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness. 