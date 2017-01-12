Cold Temperatures Settle In As Oregon Tries To Clear Out From Record Snowfall

    PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
    PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
    Southwest Portland

    Roxy De La Torre
    The Oregon Zoo is closed due to the amount snow. Apparently the cheetahs didn't get the notice. 

    Oregon Zoo
    Khalleeah Sparks (right) pulls her god daughter, Mylai, in a makeshift sled with Glynnis Woods on their way to the grocery store.

    Conrad Wilson

     
    An park turns into a winter playground during Oregon's snowstorm.

    Roxy De La Torre
    Sami Christensen (left) and Maddee Rubenson made their way down Northeast Dekum Street in Portland in skis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Conrad Wilson
    Jeff Brugato, with Pacific Coast Fruit Company, was making deliveries in Portland. He said many restaurants are either closed or opening late, and the roads have become more slippery throughout the day.

    Conrad Wilson
    Raking snow off the roof in Bend.

    Martin Hofmann

     
    In Ontario, Oregon, Rob Haun helps plow a path to his business. 

    Marcy Ozawa
    Sam Piva (in the navy bill cap with gold letters) drove his Honda S2000 up from Eugene Tuesday night, encountering little trouble on I-5 or I-205, and was a half block from his home when it got stuck in the snow-filled streets at the western base of Rocky Butte around 10:30 p.m. On Wednesday morning, carpenter Tracy Terry pitched in and tried to pull Piva's car out of the drift by hooking it to his truck but they couldn't dig it free and had to abandon it. Piva is a recent University of Oregon graduate who just started work as a graphic designer at the Hive agency on the inner East Side. 

    Jo Mancuso
    Portland's downtown park blocks transformed by the snow.

    David Berg
    Snow surrounds the Willamette in Portland. 

    Roxy De La Torre
    A street in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood of Portland.

    Todd Witter
    Bikes locked up under inches of packed snow in Portland.

    Sage Van Wing
    Stuart Drive is a popular sledding spot on Alameda Ridge in Portland. 

    Jeff Mapes
    With Clackamas County schools closed for snow, students took the opportunity to enjoy the winter wonderland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
    PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
    Snow removal trucks drive down Highway 99 in Milwaukie carrying buckets full of snow, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
    Safety tape marks off a downed power line in SE Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Sage Van Wing
    Children take to the hills of Sabin during another snow day for Portland Public Schools, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Rob Manning
    View from the Sellwood Bridge, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Kate Davidson
    A large tree limb fell on the steps of the Central Library in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Michelle McCoy
    TriMet works to fix a line in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Roxy De La Torre
    The snow piles high in Bend where a man shovels his driveway. 

    Nicole Sabatier
    Oregon State Police warns travelers that a traditionally busy section of Interstate 5 was "a parking lot."

    Oregon State Police 
    A view of a snowy morning in Lake Oswego, Oregon. 

    Ivy Augusta
    Reporter Jeff Mapes measures the snow gathered on his deck railing in Southeast Portland. 

    Jeff Mapes
    A scene from a neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. 

    Varittha Franko
    "Happy car. Happy Valley (Oregon)." 

    Tonya Michelle
    Snowfall at the Portland International Airport. 

    Steve Bass
    Walker Road in Portland. 

    Nate Sjol
    Willow McCormick celebrates the snowstorm.

    Chris Lael

     
    A scene from a snowed in Northwest Portland

    Jule Gilfillan
    A calm in the storm in Oak Grove, Oregon. 

    Ed Jahn
    The snowfalls on Tilikum Crossing. 

    Christof Teuscher
    Snow continues to pile up on a trail along the Willamette River. 

    Dave Miller
    The heavy snowfall left some side streets closed in Portland. 

    Sarah Rothenfluch
    The snow did not keep people from getting their coffee in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning.

    Conrad Wilson

     
    People roll a giant snowball across Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    Cars drive through the intersection of Southeast 13th and Tacoma in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    Snow covers the sign for Thai Lahna restaurant on Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    A bicyclist pulls into a New Seasons grocery store on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    A car drives north on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    Snow pummeled the Portland area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    Snow blanketed Portland streets, such as this one in the northeast part of the city, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Conrad Wilson
    People wait for an Orange Line MAX train at the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    An Orange Line MAX train departs the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station toward Milwaukie in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    A bicyclist heads north on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    A fallen tree blocks the intersection of Lambert Street and Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    Many parts of Portland saw several inches of snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, leaving side streets like Lambert Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood covered.

    Bradley W. Parks
    Fairlane Coffee was one of few businesses open Wednesday morning in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
    A man shovels the walk outside Northwest Primary Care on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks

There's good news for Oregon after a historic round of snowfall led to Gov. Kate Brown declaring a state of emergency Wednesday: The state should be mostly free from snow for the rest of the week.

But temperatures east of the Cascades and in the Columbia River Gorge will remain dangerously low through the end of the week, with some possible flooding due to melting snow.

Central Oregon has been hit especially hard by the recent patch of harsh winter weather, with reports of roads covered by as much as 8 feet of snow in Crook County. But the snow, for now at least, appears over in this part of the state.

“People might see some flurries through the fog, but nothing accumulating,” said Marilyn Lohmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

Temperatures for the Bend, Prineville, Redmond and La Pine areas however could pose problems as they're expected to reach only the high teens and low 20s over the coming days, with evening lows in the single digits.

“This is unseasonably cold even for the cold parts of Oregon,” Lohmann said.

Then there’s the threat of flooding from snowmelt. Lohmann said snowpack will have blocked storm drains in many residential areas, and even just the thawing from people driving on mostly cleared roads could lead to minor flooding as that melt tries to reach lower ground.

That threat of flooding will increase Monday when a new winter storm is expected to arrive in the Cascades and begin slowly moving east across the state. This front is expected to bring warmer temperatures and lots of rain but, as Lohmann noted, low temperatures in central and eastern Oregon could lead to freezing rain.

Conditions in the Blue Mountains may get even colder.

But for now the main highway running through the Gorge and out to eastern Oregon, Interstate 84, remains open with chain requirements for trucks. That's according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Highway 26 from Portland to Bend also remains open.

West of the Cascades things are looking much better, with additional snowfall unlikely.

“We’re going to very slowly warm up to near freezing (Thursday),” said Colby Neuman with the National Weather Service in Portland. The forecast calls mostly cloudy skies for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge, but Neuman noted that areas that receive even modest bits of sunshine could start to see some melt Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures for the Portland metro area and surrounding counties are expected to dip back down into the teens tonight, and Neuman said that will continue to make roads slick and dangerous for commuters. Temperatures dropped into the high teens and low 20s Wednesday night, which means the potential for a slick layer of black ice on roads and sidewalks.

The thawing and refreezing will also make clearing secondary roads more difficult, Neuman said, as it will cause the snowpack to turn into a hard-packed block of ice.

Portland will get some help from Seattle in clearing its roads. The Seattle Department of Transportation is sending 11 trucks and 15 crew members to aid in the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s efforts to get the city back up and running. The additional resources arrive after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency Wednesday for the city which will last through at least Sunday. Four homeless people have died of hypothermia in Portland this year.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Don Hamilton said the agency is pooling resources from the southern Willamette Valley and coastal regions of the state to help clear up highways in the Portland area.

"We want to keep (the roads) operating, but we're not going to be able to get clear down to the pavement," Hamilton said. "We're still a long ways from driving the speed limit."

ODOT said its primary tools in clearing Portland area roads are plows and sand, not salt. And Hamilton cautioned that drivers should still take extra precautions, such as slowing down and checking travel conditions on TripCheck and municipal transportation sites before venturing out due to the threats of black ice and compacted snow on roadways.

"It's cold. Roads are slick, it's icy and it's dangerous out there," he said.

Copyright 2017 ERTHFX. To see more, visit ERTHFX.