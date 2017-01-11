Central Oregon's Big Bad Winter Continues

School districts in the Portland metro area were already canceling school Wednesday as snow began to fall at a rate of one inch per hour Tuesday night.

While that’s significant, this winter has been particularly hard on central Oregon.

Another winter storm is hammering that part of the state with more snow.

Clint Burleigh, a lieutenant with the Bend Police Department, said his vehicle has studded snow tires and all wheel drive, and he still struggled to get around town Tuesday.

“It looks like a snow globe, honestly," Burleigh said. "I’m looking out the window as we talk. Snow’s coming down. It’s not stopping"

He said snow drifts are 4-5 feet tall in places.

"It’s not something Bend and central Oregon sees on a regular basis," he said.

Burleigh said the snow is so dense that it’s narrowing roadways, making it difficult for divers and emergency vehicles to get around the city.

During most winters, there’s a warming that typically happens after storms in central Oregon and the region’s snowpack melts down. But so far this winter, he said, that’s not happening.

“I’ve heard people say this is a 25-30 year storm. They haven’t seen it like this since the late 70s, early 80s," he said. "This is definitely not something I’ve dealt with in almost 20 years of being with the Bend Police Department."

The Bend-LaPine School District was closed Tuesday.

Julianne Repman, with the district, said so far this year it’s had four snow days this school year.

“In the 20 years between 1989 and 2009 we had five closures in total, just to give you some perspective," she said. "This is a really significant change for the school district as far as actually closing school due to weather.”

Repman said many people are stuck in their homes and are unable to get out to pickup things like medications. She said the district is also checking in with families to make sure students have winter clothing and food.

“We are in the middle of what some are considering a bit of an epic weather event here in central Oregon," Repman said. "We’ve had snow on the ground for nearly a month and it just keeps coming.”

The city of Bend is well accustomed to winter weather. It’s one of the reasons people live there — skiing at Mount Bachelor, snowmobiling and other outdoor winter activities are part of central Oregon’s culture. The fact that Bend is struggling with this winter's intense snowfall underscores just how incredible this winter has been.

Anne Aaurnad, a spokeswoman with the city of Bend, said the city’s doing the best it can to keep roads and sidewalks clear. But she said there has been some grumbling around town.

“The newer members of our community may not be prepared for this," she said. "It doesn’t happen very often. I know there’s a lot of people that just have really high expectations of sidewalks being cleared, and roads being perfect .... I think this is a reminder for all of us that we live in a mountain town and we have to be prepared for stuff like this."

Despite all the snow, the National Weather Service forecasts this weekend to be clear and precipitation free. But temperatures aren’t expected to be warm enough to melt all the snow.

