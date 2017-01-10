Central Oregon Will Get Hammered With More Snow

Another winter storm is hammering Central Oregon with more snow.

The National Weather Service forecasts between 5 to 9 inches could fall in Bend, Redmond and elsewhere in central Oregon by Thursday morning.

The Bend-LaPine School District is closed Tuesday and crews are working clear snow from slick roadways.

Anne Aaurnad, with the city of Bend, said the community is used to winter storms.

“City hall, we’ve been pretty smug about, we’re always open; the city never shuts down," she said.

"And the city doesn’t shut down in terms of public safety. Like fire, police and streets, they’re working overtime. But today is the first day that a lot of people remember that the nonessential employees at city hall were told to stay home.”

In some places around the city, snow drifts are 4 to 5 feet high. Central Oregon has seen a series of big storms this winter.

