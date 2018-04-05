California National Guard 'Will Promptly Review' Trump's Troop Deployment To Mexican Border

California Gov. Jerry Brown has not shied away from taking on President Donald Trump in the immigration debate.

On the president’s proclamation Wednesday deploying National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, though, the governor’s reaction so far is muted.

Brown’s office referred request for comment to the California National Guard, which says it will “promptly“ review what it calls a “request” from the Department of Homeland Security to determine how it can best assist its federal partners.

“We look forward to more detail, including funding, duration and end state,“ Lt. Col. Tom Keegan, added in a statement. “End state“ refers to what would be considered mission success.

California participated in the previous two deployments of National Guard troops to the Mexican border, by President George W. Bush in 2006 and President Barack Obama in 2010.

The state currently has just over 50 National Guard troops providing support to the Southwest Border — all from its Counterdrug program.

