California Hiker Rescued By US Coast Guard In Oregon

A California woman who went missing while hiking in Oregon has been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Curry County Sheriff John Ward says a military helicopter hoisted 40-year-old Amy Nuttbrock to safety on Thursday, two days after she set out on the Game Lake Trail.

Nuttbrook suffered from hunger and many scratches on her legs from going through brush, but was found in stable condition and was taken to the Agness airstrip.

She was then flown to Gold Beach airport to be reunited with her father.

Authorities from several counties assisted with the rescue.

