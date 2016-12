Karen Kovacs lays out the wolf planning process.

The state of California started making plans for managing wolf populations before wolves even showed up.

Then OR-7 wandered through a few years ago, making it clear that wolves would arrive sooner, rather than later.

Evidence shows that there are resident wolves in California as of a year ago. And the Wolf Plan is finished.

Karen Kovacs, Wildlife Program Manager for the Northern Region of California Fish and Wildlife, lays out the particulars.