On Thursday morning at 10am, JPR will broadcast California Governor Jerry Brown's State of the State address. Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED's California Government and Politics Desk, will host the program which will include the governor's speech in its entirety followed by reporting and analysis from in-studio guests and reporters and newsmakers in the field.

Coverage can be heard on JPR's News & Information Service beginning at 10am, right after The Jefferson Exchange.