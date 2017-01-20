CA State of the State Address: Tuesday 10am

On Tuesday morning, January 24th at 10am, JPR will broadcast California Governor Jerry Brown's State of the State address on the News & Information Service.

Hosted by Beth Ruyak in Sacramento with Capital Public Radio News Bureau Chief Ben Adler at the State Capitol, the special coverage will include reaction and analysis from lawmakers and citizens from around California. Scheduled to appear: Democratic strategist Robin Swanson, Republican strategist Mike Madrid, Assembly Minority Leader Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) Senate Budget Committee Chair Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles).

Coverage begins at 10am on JPR's News & Information Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "News & Information."