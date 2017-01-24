Brown Defends Calif. Laws On Immigration, Health Care During State Of The State Speech

Andrew Nixon / Capital Public Radio

UPDATE 4:08 p.m.: While Governor Jerry Brown was praising California’s efforts to combat climate change in his State of the State speech, his signature program to reduce greenhouse gases was being challenged in court.

California’s cap-and-trade program is a central part of the state’s effort to reduce carbon emissions. It requires companies to buy, at auction, permits to emit the heat-trapping gases. But companies say that requirement is unconstitutional.

Judges from the California 3rd District Court of Appeal heard arguments Tuesday, but have 90 days to issue a decision in the case.

Amy Quinton / Capital Public Radio

UPDATE 12:09 p.m.: Governor Jerry Brown is promising to defend California's laws on immigration, health care and the environment in the face of the Trump administration. In his annual State of the State address Tuesday morning, Brown said "California is not turning back. Not now, not ever."



"While no one knows what the new leaders will actually do, there are signs that are disturbing,” said Brown. “We’ve seen the bold assertion of ‘alternative facts,’ whatever those are.”



Following the speech, State Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes said California needs to work with the Trump administration…or risk losing out on federal funding for infrastructure projects. He said it’s not us against them.



"I do fear that some of the caustic and abrasive rhetoric that is being used to try to incite folks against the administration could be harmful to that,” said Mayes.



Meanwhile, Brown said he intends to fight any moves to roll back the fight against climate change, saying Washington can't change the facts of that issue.

Steve Milne / Capital Public Radio

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: In his annual State of the State address Tuesday morning, Governor Jerry Brown touted the contribution immigrants have made to California.



Brown said – under the Trump Administration – California may be called on to defend state laws enacted to protect undocumented immigrants.



"And defend them we will,” said Brown. “And let me be clear, we will defend everybody, every man, woman and child who’s come here for a better life and contributed to the well-being of our state."



Brown said those laws include: lawful driver’s licenses; basic employment rights; and non-discriminatory access to higher education.



The governor also said California is known around the word for fighting climate change and that the state cannot fall back and give-in to climate deniers.

Brown also spoke about rebuilding infrastructure, which is an issue of common ground with Pres. Donald Trump.

"Now here’s a topic where the president has stated his firm intention to build and build big," Brown said. "In fact, he met with several labor leaders yesterday (Monday) and committed to a $1 trillion investment in public works across America. And I say ‘Amen to that, man. Amen to that brother. We’re there with you.'"

Steve Milne / Capital Public Radio

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: California Governor Jerry Brown touched on key topics from immigration and jobs to healthcare and climate change in his State of the State Address this morning.

Capital Public Radio’s PolitiFact California is fact-checking claims from Brown’s speech. Our fact-checking team has examined nine claims by Brown in the past, rating them anywhere from True to Mostly True to Half True on PolitiFact’s Truth-O-Meter.

Recent examples include:

Chris Nichols / PolitiFact California

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.: CapRadio, PolitiFact California, KQED and KPCC reporters annotated Gov. Jerry Brown's State of the State speech.

Original Post: Gov. Jerry Brown will deliver his annual State of the State address Tuesday to a joint session of the California Legislature. It’s a chance for the leader of a blue state to lay out a competing vision just days after President Trump's inauguration.

(Read and listen to previous California State of the State addresses dating back to 2004)

You can take it to the bank that the governor will speak of “fiscal prudence” and stress the state’s commitment to battling climate change. Those causes near and dear to Brown have become hallmarks of his State of the State addresses.

(Check out CapRadio's coverage of the governor's budget proposal earlier this month)

It's also likely he'll reiterate calls to improve housing affordability and fix California's crumbling roads and highways. Efforts to address both those issues stalled last year.

What’s far less clear is the tone Brown will strike when it comes to Donald Trump.

Leading California Democrats -- especially legislative leaders -- have vowed to fight the president and Republican Congress every step of the way. But Brown’s rhetoric has been far less heated, with one exception:

“We’ve got the scientists, we’ve got the lawyers, and we’re ready to fight! We’re ready to defend!” Brown said in a December speech to scientists about climate change.

The big question is whether Brown will position himself squarely against President Trump on issues besides climate change, like health care and immigration -- or if he’ll continue to be more circumspect.

Capital Public Radio will broadcast and stream the governor's speech live starting at 10 a.m.

Ben Adler / Capital Public Radio