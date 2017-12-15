Related Program: 
Open Air

The Brothers Reed Live Session Friday, January 5th at Noon

By 1 hour ago

On Friday, January 5th at Noon, JPR welcomes southern Oregon's own The Brothers Reed for a live session on Open Air.

Despite their brotherhood, Aaron and Phil Reed didn’t start playing music together until two years ago after Phil left their hometown of St. Charles, Missouri to join Aaron in the unsullied mountains of the American Northwest. The brothers family blend of folk encapsulates the grit and humor of Midwest life with the swagger and serenity of the west coast. Their style evokes finger picking folk singers of the 60’s and 70’s with a contemporary and boundless edge. Cultivated from years of performing in bands ranging from heavy metal to reggae and rock, to punk, country, and funk, their musical dichotomy is at the root of their diverse yet seamless folk-brand.

With their comedic brotherly banter, impeccable harmonic expression, and widely varying influences, a Brothers Reed performance will have you reflecting on lost lives and lovers, laughing hysterically and leaving completely entertained. Touring as a guitar-duo, the group incorporates harmonica, percussion and keys into their live performances, soothing your soul with songs that are familiar yet original. Whether they are finger picking their way through a lamentable ballad or bringing you around full-speed with a barn-burning bluegrass number, The Brothers Reed are masters of their craft.

Tune in Friday, January 5th at Noon for a live session with The Brothers Reed on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

The Brothers Reed perform Saturday night, January 6th at 8pm at the Talent Club to celebrate the release of their new album entitled Three.

