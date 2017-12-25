Boxing Day Specials From Exchanges Past

The Exchange returns for the last week of the year, but starting with a few favorites from programs past.

At 8:00 - A Chinaman's Chance: One Family's Journey and the Chinese American Dream. Author Eric Liu writes about his own experience in America, and casts a wider focus on Chinese Americans generally.

At 9:00 - Not to be Missed: Fifty-four Favorites from a Lifetime of Film. Kenneth Turan, one of the most respected film critics in America, takes us to the movies for a perusal of the films he thinks are worthy of your time and attention, even if you might not be able to understand a word the actors are saying (See: "The Dybbuk").