A Bit More Vitamin D Might Reduce Winter Colds And Flu

It's long been known that Vitamin D helps protect our bones, but evidence of the benefits of taking Vitamin D supplements to help guard immunity has been more controversial.

An analysis published online Wednesday in the British journal the BMJ suggests supplements of the sunshine vitamin can indeed help reduce the risk of respiratory infections — especially among people who don't get enough of the vitamin from diet or exposure to sunlight.

The U.S. has long fortified foods with Vitamin D, including milk and other dairy products. Many food companies supplement orange juice products and cereals too. And oily fish contain significant levels of the vitamin; a serving of salmon, for instance, contains nearly a whole day's worth of Vitamin D.

So, some researchers still aren't convinced these findings should lead us all to the supplement aisle.

