Betsy Devos Scheduled To Visit McMinnville High School

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to visit McMinnville High School on Wednesday, according to the school district.

The district posted a notice its website Monday that said DeVos asked to visit McMinnville "to learn about the excellent instructional practices" there.

"Secretary DeVos is not scheduled to speak at the high school. She will enjoy a one-hour tour beginning at 2 p.m," the district wrote on its website.

After the school tour, the notice said DeVos will tour McMinnville's Engineering and Aerospace Sciences Academy.

The McMinnville School District called the visit an "honor."

"Secretary DeVos’ visit is intended to provide an opportunity for staff and students to tell their story," the notice said.

